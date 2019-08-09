David Luiz
Arsenal signs Chelsea's defender David Luiz on permanent transfer

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:11 IST

London [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Brazilian defender David Luiz was signed by Arsenal on Thursday on a permanent transfer from Chelsea.
The 32-year-old centre-back has a wealth of experience and has made 524 club appearances in a career spanning over 13 seasons.
Luiz started his career with Vitoria in Brazil, before moving to Portugal where he played for Benfica. He also had two spells with Chelsea and spent two years in France with Paris Saint-Germain, where he played under Unai Emery. He has 56 international appearances for Brazil to his name.

"David has a huge experience and I look forward to working with him again. He is a well-known player and adds to our defensive strength," Unai Emery said in a press release.
Luiz won the Premier League, three FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League with Chelsea.
He has completed a shock move from Chelsea to Arsenal in an PS8 million ($10m) deal and will wear the number 23 jersey. (ANI)

