Arsenal stuck together despite insiders trying to hurt club, says Arteta

London [UK], May 22 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that it is an achievement that the side managed to stay together despite insiders and outsiders trying to hurt the club.

Arsenal will be playing their last match of the ongoing Premier League season against Brighton on Sunday. The side is currently placed in the ninth spot in standings.

The Gunners have had a remarkable turnaround after witnessing seven defeats from 10 league games last year.

"The best thing has been to keep a team, a staff, employees and everybody together. In those circumstances when you are not winning and when there are so many people, some inside and some outside trying to hurt," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.



"To keep them together and block that and be so strong, I think that is some achievement, as normally when that happens, that cracks and everything falls and it didn't," he added.

When asked on whether those people who were trying to harm the club from the inside are still there, Arteta replied: "No."

Arsenal had made major changes to the squad once the January transfer window opened.

Speaking about his first full season in charge of Arsenal, Arteta said: "Extraordinarily challenging. But incredibly stimulating. I am extremely proud to work with the people you have next to me."

"This club is even bigger than I thought and even better than I thought and I am prepared to do anything it takes to give the club the most success, joy and a feeling of pertinence and pride of what we are trying to do. I won't stop until I do that." (ANI)

