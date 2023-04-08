Arsenal will definitely win title if they win against Liverpool: former Manchester United Player Gary Neville

London [United Kingdom], April 7 (ANI): Premier League Leaders Arsenal's entire season could be defined in a single game against Liverpool. With an eight-point lead against the Premier League defenders Manchester City, the Gunners will enter the Anfield Stadium on Sunday with hopes of extending their lead.

If Arsenal walks away with three points at the end of the night, the Gunners are more or less destined to lift the Premier League trophy.

"If Arsenal go to Anfield and win I'd say definitely it will be their title because the confidence from that will be unbelievable. If they lose at Anfield it then becomes a really tight race," said Gary Neville while talking to Sky Sports.



"Our manager (Sir Alex Ferguson) would say to us if you're playing Liverpool away at this time of year and you're going for the title, and you win, you win the league. Quite often that proved to be the case. About two or three months ago, I thought Arsenal would finish 10 or 15 points behind Man City. That's not going to be the case now, obviously. It's 50-50 now. If Arsenal win at Liverpool, they definitely become favourites, but there's still a long way to go. Arsenal have to go to City and Newcastle, and they're going to be very difficult games," continued Gary Neville.

It won't be an easy game for Mikel Arteta and his players as in the last 3,867 days Arsenal has failed to secure three points at Liverpool's fortress. It would need something special to overcome Liverpool who are almost invincible on their home turf.

Arsenal are looking to lift their first Premier League title in almost 20 years. Arsen Wenger's iconic invincibles celebrated the Premier League triumph in the 2003/04 season. While Manchester City are looking to lift their fifth Premier League Title in six seasons. They have a game in hand and if they go on to win that game, Arsenal will only have a five-point lead over the defending champions.

The Blues could reduce the deficit to two points if they win against Leicester City. The title could be potentially decided on April 27th when the Gunners will visit the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. (ANI)

