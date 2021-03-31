Arsenal women coach Montemurro to leave club at the end of season

London [UK], March 31 (ANI): Arsenal women's team's head coach Joe Montemurro will step down from his role at the end of the season, the club announced on Wednesday.

"Joe Montemurro, the head coach of our women's team, will be leaving at the end of the season," the club said in a statement.

Joe has done a fantastic job over the past three years, leading the club to a first Women's Super League title in seven years in 2019, four cup finals, and a Champions League quarter-final, while building a talented and competitive squad.



The club said that Joe has decided to take a "professional break to recharge and dedicate more time to spending with his family."

"My three-and-a-half years at Arsenal have been a fantastic adventure, the highlight of my coaching career. I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best in the industry on and off the pitch. This has been the hardest professional decision of my life, as I absolutely love this job and this club, the club I have supported all my life. I'm hugely grateful to the club for their unrelenting support during my time here and in understanding and respecting my decision," Joe said in a statement.

"I've had a fantastic time here at Arsenal and I am proud of what we have achieved. I must thank all the fans, players, staff and the club. This club has always been a leader in women's football and I will be cheering us on to the next level as I watch as a passionate and enduring fan. My focus now is helping the team to complete the season strongly and finishing as high as possible in the WSL, leaving the club in good shape for the future," he added.

Arsenal further stated that Joe will leave the club on May 31. "We will start the search for his successor immediately," the statement read. (ANI)

