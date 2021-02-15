Arsenal Women's match against Aston Villa postponed due to 'frozen pitch'

London [UK], February 14 (ANI): Arsenal Women's match against Aston Villa in the FA Women's Super League was on Sunday postponed due to the "frozen pitch."

The match was scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Walsall's Banks's Stadium but has been postponed after an inspection of the pitch.

"Our away fixture against Aston Villa Women at Walsall's Banks's Stadium today has been called off due to a frozen pitch," Arsenal said in a statement.



"The FA Women's Super League fixture was due to be played at Walsall's Banks's Stadium at 2 pm (UK time), but following a pitch inspection at 9 am, the match has had to be postponed. Information about a rescheduled fixture will be released in due course," the statement added.

Aston Villa also made an announcement in this regard and thanked Walsall Football Club for their continued efforts.

"Our upcoming FA Women's Super League fixture versus Arsenal has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. Following an inspection this morning, the surface at the Banks's Stadium was deemed unplayable," Aston Villa said in a statement.

"A new date will be confirmed in due course. We would like to sincerely thank Walsall Football Club for their continued efforts on the playing out of fixtures at the Banks's Stadium," it added. (ANI)

