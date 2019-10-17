Arsenal's Alex Lacazette returns to full training

London [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Arsenal's Alex Lacazette is back in full training but his participation in the match against Sheffield United is yet to be decided, the club said on Thursday.

"Left ankle. Alex is progressing well and is back in full training. Decision on his participation for Monday's (local time) match at Sheffield United will be made in the forthcoming days," the club said in a statement.

The last match in which Lacazette featured was against Tottenham on September 1.

Out of eight clashes, Arsenal have won four matches and sit on the third position with 15 points.

Liverpool and Manchester United are placed on the first and second position on the points table with 24 and 16 points respectively.

Arsenal will compete against Sheffield United on Tuesday in Premier League. (ANI)

