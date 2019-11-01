Arsenal's Granit Xhaka reacting after being substituted against Crystal Palace
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka reacting after being substituted against Crystal Palace

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka breaks silence over row with fans

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka has finally broken his silence over the scenes that were witnessed during the team's match against Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League.
The side's coach Unai Emery had substituted Xhaka in the later stage of the match, and this did not go down well with the player as he offered an angry reaction.
He went on to rip his shirt and marched straight to the dressing room. Xhaka was also seen using cuss words and directed them towards the crowd.
His actions have been widely criticised and breaking his silence over the row, the player has finally released a statement on Twitter.
Arsenal shared Xhaka's statement on their Twitter account and captioned the post as "The following is a message from Granit Xhaka".
In his statement, Xhaka said: "After taking some time to reflect on what happened on Sunday afternoon, I would like to give you an explanation rather than just a quick response. The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and have always given 100 per cent on and off the pitch".
The skipper also went on to reveal that he has been getting harsh responses from people on all platforms. The player said that messages like 'kill you wife' and 'we will break your legs' have been sent to him.
"My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and on social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply. People have said things like 'We will break your legs,' 'kill your wife' and 'wish that your daughter gets cancer'. That has stirred me up and I reached the boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday," Xhaka said.
"In this situation I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That has not been my intention and I am sorry if it's what people thought," he added.
Xhaka did not take the field in Arsenal's match against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The Gunners went on to lose the match against Liverpool on penalties.
Xhaka concluded his statement by saying that he wishes to get back to a place of mutual respect.
"My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with the game in the first place. Let's move positively forward together," Xhaka said.
Arsenal will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:34 IST

As VVS Laxman turns 45, here's a look at his finest knocks!

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is renowned for standing up for the team when all chips were down which earned him the moniker of 'Very Very Special' during his playing days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:47 IST

Christchurch T20I: James Vince stars to help England defeat New Zealand

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 1 (ANI): James Vince's knock of 59 runs enabled England to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets on Friday in the first T20I of the five-match series here at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:11 IST

Argentina call back Lionel Messi as match against Brazil looms

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Striker Lionel Messi will make a return to Argentina's squad in November as the side prepares to take on Brazil in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Chris Lynn lauds Maxwell for taking break from cricket for mental health

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia batsman Chris Lynn has said that the news related to Glenn Maxwell's mental health issues sent shivers down his spine and he also lauded the all-rounder for realising that cricket is not for him right now.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:59 IST

MCC champion county match to be played in Sri Lanka next year

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the next year's champion county match will be played in Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

Rijiju to launch emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India on Nov 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will launch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup official emblem on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

It will be exciting: Rohit Sharma on day/night Test

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India skipper, for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed excitement over the first-ever day and night Test.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:16 IST

Will make it a fantastic event: Sourav Ganguly on day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day/night Test, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has not left any stone unturned to make the event 'fantastic'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:04 IST

Pakistan announces women's squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday announced their 15-player women squad for the two-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

It's okay to play without Shakib: Liton Das ahead of 1st T20I...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh batsman Liton Das on Thursday said 'it is okay' to play without Shakib Al Hasan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:25 IST

Eoin Morgan to decide cricketing future after T20I World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 31 (ANI): England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that he wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 and then take a call on his cricketing future.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:27 IST

It's all about keeping scoreboard clean: Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers Odisha matches against Russia, Indian team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said it is all about keeping the scoreboard clean.

Read More
iocl