Arsenal's Lydia Williams undergoes ankle surgery

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Arsenal on Friday said that Lydia Williams has undergone surgery after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

The club said the surgery went well and Williams is expected to return in the "coming months".

"The surgery went well and she is working hard on her rehabilitation at the club. She is expected to return in the coming months. Everyone at the club wishes Lydia a speedy recovery," the statement added.

The Australia international, Williams, had joined Arsenal last month Melbourne City FC. (ANI)

