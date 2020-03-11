Arsenal's Premier League clash against Manchester City postponed due to coronavirus scare

London [UK], Mar 11 (ANI): After Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for coronavirus, Arsenal announced that their Premier League match against Manchester City has been postponed.

Arsenal competed against Olympiacos on February 28 and said a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact," Arsenal said in a statement.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed," the statement added.

Arsenal were scheduled to take on Manchester on Thursday (local time). The club further announced that the players will "remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires."

"The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff - who were sitting close to Marinakis during the match - will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete," the statement read. (ANI)

