Arsene Wenger enters into Premier League Hall of Fame

London [United Kingdom], March 29 (ANI): Arsene Wenger one of the most decorated managers in the history of the Premier League has been inducted alongside his all time rival Sir Alex Ferguson into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Sir Alex and Arsene are the first managers to recieve the highest individual honour awarded by the league. Arsene Wenger has managed for 22 consecutive seasons which is a Premier League record. During his era, he won three Premier League titles and achieved one of the rarest feats in the history of football.

Arsneal's 2003/04 team achieved the title of invincible as they remained undefeated in the entire season. This iconic team included the likes of Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg, Dennis Bergkamp, Ashley Cole, Gilberto Silva, Sol Campbell and Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman went on to manage a record 828 Premier League matches, which included 476 wins and 199 draws. He was voted Manager of the Season in 1998, 2002 and 2004. Throughout his tenure with Arsenal, Wenger always remained loyal to the club as well as to the fans.



"The fans acknowledge that I was faithful to the club, and I gave it all," says Wenger. "The club is in a [good] position - money in the bank, great stadium, great training centre, and we won as well many trophies," Arsene said as quoted by Premier League.

Being inducted into the hall of fame is the dream for many managers. Arsene's contribution to football has been immense and many managers look up to him even after he announced his retirement.

Arsene expressed his emotions after being inducted into the hall of fame.

"I am very grateful to have been selected for the Premier League Hall of Fame," he said. "We always wanted to give something special to the supporters and when you have players capable of remarkable things, the most important thing for me is the obligation of perfection," Arsene said.

"I'd like to be known as someone who loved Arsenal, who respected the values of the club and left it in a position where it can grow and become even bigger," Arsene continued as quoted by Arsenal. (ANI)

