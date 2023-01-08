Arsene Wenger to work with AIFF to help develop grassroots programme

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Former Arsenal manager and the current head of global football development for FIFA, Arsene Wenger, will play a role in Indian football's grassroots programmes and talent development.

The All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey discussed youth development initiatives in India with Arsene Wenger during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

"As a President of the All India football federation is fortunate that I have got several interactions with the FIFA president and whenever we meet and discuss I represent India I spoke to him that India has huge potential to grow as a football-playing nation and I got a similar reciprocal from him. So, during our several conversations, he agreed and suggested that FIFA's Technical Development wil assist Indian football to do well in the coming years. One of the aspects was in identifying talent and develop those talents. I'm sure you know that Arsene Wenger is one of the known and popular coach to develop and identify young talent. So, I think what can be better for Indian football if Arsene Wenger can lead this team which will take care of this youth system for identifying talent," said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

"Arsene Wenger is the chief technical officer of FIFA. So, he is associated with every country but with India, he is specifically going to join in a talent development project and under his guidance, we will take the talent development scheme forward," AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran told ANI.

The AIFF's 2026 target is to reach 35 million children through grassroots programmes and implement village grassroot programmes across 100 villages throughout India. The flagship grassroots project will also aim to register 1 million registered players and provide football education to 25 million children through Football for Schools.

On Saturday, the All India Football Federation unveiled its strategic roadmap with 'Vision 2047' in New Delhi.

The long-due roadmap, 'Vision 2047', hopes that in the country's centenary year of independence, India will also emerge as a new powerhouse of Asian football. (ANI)