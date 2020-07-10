Arteta expecting 'really tough game' against Tottenham

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): Ahead of the match against Tottenham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "expecting a really tough game" while adding that his side will have to give everything to secure a win.

"I think a derby has a completely different context to what is happening with the current form and anything like that. I have huge respect for Jose, for what he's trying to do there, and we know to go there and get a win we are going to have to do everything really, really well. I am expecting a really tough game," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arsenal are high on confidence ahead of the clash as they have been unbeaten since their last five games.

Arteta said Tottenham witnessed a few setbacks because "they have had a lot of injuries" due to which they failed to remain consistent.

"Well, he (Jose Mourinho) has a very clear way of playing and a very clear way of how he manages games. I think clean sheets are a big thing that he wants to do but do not forget his teams always score a lot of goals and they are really successful and he has been able to win titles because of that," he said.

"I think in a long period they have had a lot of injuries so he has not had the chance to be consistent with his team and that is a big disadvantage that they have. I know that he has done it and I know people that have worked with him and he always finds a way to be successful and I am sure he will do it again," Arteta added.

Arsenal will face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

