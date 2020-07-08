Arteta 'extremely proud' of Arsenal players after 1-1 draw against Leicester City

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Despite failing to clinch three points from a game against Leicester City, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "extremely proud" of his side's performance during the match.

"I think for long periods of the game we deserved the three points, 100 percent, but against this opposition when you have them there you have to kill them. We should have scored three or four goals and then the game is over and we haven't done that, and after as well you let the team down with 10 men and obviously to win three points by doing these two things becomes really complicated," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"But overall I'm extremely proud and happy with what I've seen from the players, the way we played, the way we dominated this type of opponent, and it's not easy to do after the amount of games we've played in the last few days," he added.

Arsenal were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League here on Wednesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opening goal of the match in the 21st minute, handing Arsenal a 1-0 lead. Arsenal managed to maintain the lead until the 84th minute of the match as Jamie Vardy's stunning goal ended Arsenal's hopes to secure their fifth straight win.

Arsenal are currently on the seventh spot on the Premier League table with 50 points. The club will next take on Tottenham on Sunday. (ANI)

