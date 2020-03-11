Arteta hails Pep Guardiola's managerial skills

Leeds [UK], Mar 11 (ANI): Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's style of managing the team saying that he never heard a player doubting the Spaniard's techniques.

"He wants to take more risks and wants to play the way he wants and it does not matter what, he will maintain that line," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"I never heard a player doubt 'can we play like this, or should we play like this?' They are all so convinced as he does not leave one drop of a doubt what needs to be done," he added.

Before taking the managerial role at Arsenal, Arteta was an assistant coach at Manchester City.

Arsenal was scheduled to take on Manchester City in Premier League on Thursday (local time). However, their clash has been postponed after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal competed against Olympiacos on February 28 and said the number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact," Arsenal said in a statement.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed," the statement added. (ANI)

