Arteta impressed with 'really strong' Arsenal after win over Newcastle

London [UK], January 19 (ANI): After thrashing Newcastle in the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is impressed with his team's performance, saying that players were really strong collectively as well as individually during the match.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in a match for the first time this season as Arsenal earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle United here on Tuesday.

"Yes I am really pleased with the performance overall because collectively and individually it was really strong from the beginning," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.



"It took us longer than we wanted to score the first goal because in the first half we had some big chances as well, but overall the team looked confident, looked solid, looked compact and very clear about what we had to do, defending and attacking, so I am really pleased with the clean sheet, the goals, and overall the run and the momentum we have," he added.

With this, Arsenal, who are unbeaten in five Premier League matches, climb to 10th place with 27 points. Whereas, Newcastle are now winless in seven top-flight encounters and remain 15th on 19 points.

While Arteta is happy with the team's ongoing run, the manager said there are things that his team can do better.

"The energy, the cohesion around the team and the spirit is better. So I'm glad, but we have to maintain that run and keep going. There are still a lot of things that we have to do better and improve but overall, I'm really pleased with how we're playing at the moment," he said. (ANI)

