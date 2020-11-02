Arteta is bringing something very nice, everyone wants to follow him: Aubameyang

Manchester [UK], November 2 (ANI): Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang praised manager Mikel Arteta saying that the latter is bringing something "very nice" to the team and everyone wants to follow him.

Aubameyang's comments came after Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League here on Sunday.



"We knew since the beginning that we had to trust the process. Mikel is bringing something very nice and everyone wants to follow him," the club's official website quoted Aubameyang as saying.

During the match, Aubameyang ended his run of five Premier League games without a goal by scoring the winner against Manchester United, helping the team secure their first league win at Old Trafford since 2006.

Expressing elation over the victory, Aubameyang said: "Very big. It's been a very tough night but I'm really happy because the team played very well tonight. It's been a long time without a win here, so of course it's a big win." (ANI)

