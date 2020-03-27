Arteta looks at the brighter side of things amid coronavirus pandemic

London [UK], Mar 27 (ANI): Although the world is going through tough times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking at the brighter side of things said that this has given him the opportunity to spend time with his kids.

"Well, I have three kids with a lot of energy! They are 10, seven and four so you can imagine! I am a very positive person and I try to take the moment to say 'Ok, what can we take from this? What's the lesson here and what's the opportunity for us?," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"For 17 years, I haven't had the opportunity to wake up with my kids and spend a lot of time, dedicate my time and listen to them. You know, do their homework with them and the same with my missus. So this is a great opportunity," he added.

Arteta who tested positive for the coronavirus said that he is now feeling 'completely recovered'.

"I am feeling completely recovered, it's true I started having some symptoms when we got the phone call from the club to let us know that we might be exposed to the virus because of the owner of Olympiacos and in that moment... I don't know, I felt something within me, that I had it," Arteta said.

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc all around the world and has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Due to COVID-19, the professional games in England have also been postponed until no earlier than 30 April. (ANI)

