Arteta willing to give youngsters a chance in playing XI

London [UK], December 12 (ANI): Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has given a stern warning to the experienced campaigners of side, saying he is willing to drop them to give the youngsters a chance in the final XI.

His remark came as Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, and Folarin Balogun all got themselves on the scoresheet as the Gunners beat Dundalk 4-2 in the Europa League.

Arteta's side have been struggling to score goals in the Premier League and the coach had earlier admitted that the Gunners need to put the ball into the net to return to winning ways in the English top-flight competition.



"When I feel that it is the right moment to do that I have to pick the players that I have the feeling, we have the feeling as a coaching staff, that has the best chance to win the game, so it has to be a yes," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

Arsenal will play against Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League. The Gunners have lost three league games in a row at home, but the coach is hopeful that the side will return to winning ways.

"Absolutely, and we can do nothing right now about what happened in the last few weeks. We know the home form is going to be vital for our success and we have to change that immediately. So, if we want to have any hope of doing something important and relevant this season, it has to be by winning the games at home," Arteta said.

Arsenal currently have 13 points from 11 matches and the side are positioned at the 15th spot in the Premier League standings. (ANI)

