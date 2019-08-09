Arthur wants Neymar to join Barcelona

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Barcelona midfielder Arthur has said that he wants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Neymar to come back to Camp Nou.

"I have not talked to him [Neymar] about this issue. I don't like to bother about it because he is already asked a lot. I talk about other things with him. I don't know if he will come to Barcelona. Let's see what happens with him. Me, the fans and the team would like him to come to Barcelona. He's a star and I really like playing with him in the national team," Goal.com quoted Arthur as saying.

Neymar joined PSG back in 2017 from Barcelona. However, he is being linked with Barcelona again.

Moreover, Barcelona may offload Coutinho and Arthur said that he wants the 27-year-old to stay as he has everything to stay at the club.

"It's his decision. He has to talk to his family. He has to be happy to stay. I think he's happy. My wish is [for him] to stay. He is happy these days and working hard, like everyone. I think he has everything to stay at Barca," he said. (ANI)

