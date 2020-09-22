Arturo Vidal joins Inter Milan from Barcelona

Milan [Italy], September 22 (ANI): Arturo Vidal on Tuesday joined the Italian club Inter Milan, making a move from Barcelona.

"Arturo Vidal is officially an Inter player. The Chilean midfielder has joined Inter on a permanent deal from FC Barcelona," the club said in a statement.



Barcelona said that the Italian club will pay them 1 million euros in variables.

Vidal joined Barcelona in the summer of 2018. He played 96 games (66 in La Liga, 10 in the Copa del Rey, 18 in the Champions League, and two in the Super Cup), scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Arturo Vidal for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," Barcelona said in a statement. (ANI)

