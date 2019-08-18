Former Derby County player Ashley Cole (Photo/ Derby County Twitter)
Former Derby County player Ashley Cole (Photo/ Derby County Twitter)

Ashley Cole announces retirement

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:17 IST

Derbyshire [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Derby County's Ashley Cole on Sunday announced his retirement from football.
Cole made 12 appearances for Derby County after joining the club back in January 2019. He scored one goal during his time with the Rams.
"Wishing @TheRealAC3 all the best in his retirement. Congratulations on an incredible career," Derby County tweeted.
The England international began his playing career at Arsenal and made his professional debut for the club in 1999. He made 228 first-team appearances for Arsenal and netted nine goals.
The 38-year-old had a successful run with Chelsea as well as he won Players' Player of the Year award on two occasions. He left Chelsea in the summer of 2014.
For the England team, Cole played in 2002, 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups. He won the England Player of the Year award for 2010 and retired from international football in 2014. (ANI)

