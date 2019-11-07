Manchester United's Paul Pogba
Ashley Young feels Paul Pogba's absence hasn't affected Manchester United much

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:16 IST

Leeds [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Absence of Manchester United's Paul Pogba has not affected the club much, according to teammate Ashley Young, who feels that players in those positions have done 'fantastically well'.
"Obviously when you have a player like Paul missing it's disappointing, but the boys that have played in those positions have done fantastically well. It will be great when he comes back into training, but like I say, it is competition for places," Goal.com quoted Young as saying.
Pogba, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, last played for the club on September 30 against Arsenal. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said that the France international will be out of action till December.
"I don't think we'll see Paul before December. He'll be out for a while," the clubs official website had quoted Solskjaer as saying.
Young also stated that they have a lot of players and 'great competition' for each spot.
"In this squad, there are a lot of players who can come in and play in those positions. We have great competition for places throughout the squad," he said.
"You have to be on your toes 24x7 and give 100 per cent in training. We have to go out there and perform and it is not difficult (for us)," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:56 IST

