Asia's FIFA World Cup qualifying matches postponed until 2021

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 12 (ANI): FIFA on Wednesday announced that it has decided, along with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), to reschedule the upcoming qualifying matches in Asia for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Initially slated to be held during the international match windows in October and November this year, the matches will now be played in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the current COVID-19 situation in many countries, FIFA and the Asian Confederation (AFC) have jointly decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November 2020, will be rescheduled to 2021," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA said it will continue to work with AFC to identify new dates for the qualifying matches.

"With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches. Further details on the new dates for the next round of qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 will be announced in due course," the statement read. (ANI)

