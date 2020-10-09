Aston Villa Women's team member tests positive for coronavirus, club postpones upcoming matches

Birmingham [UK], October 9 (ANI): Aston Villa Women's team member has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Friday as it postponed the team's next two fixtures.

Also, the club said other members of the squad will also enter a period of self-isolation.



"Aston Villa Women can confirm that a member of our first-team squad has tested positive for COVID-19. Several other members of the squad will also enter a period of self-isolation," the club said in a statement.

"Due to these developments, we have since agreed with the FA to postpone our next two fixtures, against Bristol City (October 11th) and Chelsea (October 17th)," it added.

The club then said that its main priority is the health and safety of its players, staff, and opponents. (ANI)

