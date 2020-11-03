Atalanta are really good side with 'super players': Klopp ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool [UK], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League clash against Atalanta, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said their opponents are a really good side with "super players and top coach".

"They're a good side, a really good side. They had a pretty impressive race in the last few years, I would say. Super players, top coach, and really difficult to play," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"To maybe compare them with teams in England or [ones] Liverpool fans know better, it's a bit like Leeds. From an organisational point of view, it's man-marking, it's very intense. Offensively, very flexible and defensively, very disciplined. That's how it is," he added.



Liverpool are high on confidence as the team has won both of their previous two matches in this season of Champions League. Klopp's men registered a 1-0 win over Ajax before thrashing Midtjylland 2-0.

Klopp further stated: "So, some interesting things. They play usually with three in the back or five in the back, all these kind of things. Good organised and high quality is always a challenge to play against."

Liverpool will take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

