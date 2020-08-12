Atalanta 'special', playing against them is difficult: Thomas Tuchel ahead of Champions League clash

Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League clash against Atalanta, Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel termed their opponents "special" and said playing against them is going to be complicated and difficult.

"Atalanta are a special, very physical team, who have a very unique style and play one-on-one across the pitch. They attack with seven players in the opposition's half. Playing against them is complicated, difficult," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

The Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Atalanta will be played on Thursday in Portugal.

Tuchel said that his side will have to deliver a 'great performance' in order to overcome the 'huge challenge' in front of them.

"They score a lot of goals. It's, therefore, a huge challenge. There is always the possibility to find space. We will need to put in a great performance. It will be a tactical match, but it will also be played in the head," Tuchel said.

"We will need to play with the same spirit that we have shown in training these past couple of days, a mix of concentration, a good ambience and competition between the players. We will need to play with smiles on our faces," he added. (ANI)

