ATK Mohun Bagan appoint Juan Ferrando as head coach

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 20 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday confirmed the appointment of Juan Ferrando as its head coach.

This development comes as Antonio Habbas was sacked as the head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan after few disappointing results.

"NEW ERA BEGINS! Welcome to ATK Mohun Bagan, Juan Ferrando," tweeted ATK Mohun Bagan's handle.



Earlier, Ferrando, the head coach of FC Goa had stepped down from his position, the club confirmed through a media release on Monday.

Clifford Miranda, the assistant coach, will take interim charge of the first team.

"We're very disappointed to lose Juan. His decision to leave the club was rather unexpected and came as a surprise, particularly at this juncture of the season, where we are in the middle of the season," Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said as per the ISL website.

"We're particularly disappointed that we were kept in the dark until yesterday morning where he communicated his desire to leave the club. However, once he stated his stance and the release clause was activated, we were left with little alternative. I wish Juan the best for his future," he added.

ATK Mohun Bagan is currently at the seventh position in the points table with eight points from six matches. (ANI)

