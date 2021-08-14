ATK Mohun Bagan head to Maldives ahead of AFC Cup campaign

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): After nearly two weeks of practice, ATK Mohun Bagan has flown to the Maldives on Saturday morning to play in the AFC Cup, with the practice sessions being conducted behind closed doors by head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

Apart from emphasising on the physical fitness of Roy Krishna, Pritam Kotal, and Amarinder Singh, the Spanish coach has also practiced positional football, passing, and penalty kicking. There have been some new practices every day.

Though late, David Williams has also joined the team. He felt satisfied after testing David's physical ability on the field.



Habas said: "David has practiced well. I told the footballers that we are going to play in an international tournament. You have to work hard, you have to give your best."

Like the coach, the footballers are also mentally prepared. ATKMB and national team forward Manvir Singh said: "I have scored goals for the country in the international tournaments, but I've never played in the AFC Cup. I will play wearing the green-maroon jersey. It is a different feeling. We have to win, though I am not thinking of becoming the champion now. The goal is to reach the next round. "

New signing, and Blue Tigers goalkeeper Amarinder Singh said: "I have played twice in the AFC Cup in another club's jersey. We have been runners-up once. This time we are going to the Maldives to become the champion. The way we have prepared and as we have a strong team, we have a chance to become champions." (ANI)

