ATK Mohun Bagan to meet Kuala Lumpur City FC in AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semifinals

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 29 (ANI): The heavyweights from Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan are set to face Kuala Lumpur City FC in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semifinals on September 7.

A two-time Malaysian League title winner, KLC FC qualified for the semis after ending up on the winning side in their ASEAN Zonal Final against Indonesian club PSM Makassar.

Enduring a hard-fought defeat in last year's AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semi-final against FC Nasaf, the Mariners have a chance at redemption after showcasing quality performances in the qualifying stage as well as in the group stage.



Juan Ferrando's side were at the top of the leaderboard in Group D following their two consecutive wins against Bashundhara Kings and Maziya S&RC after their defeat in the opening game to fellow I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC.

The Green and Maroons qualified for the semi-finals stage after being the superior team on head-to-head against Bashundhara Kings as both teams fared level at six points at the end of the group stage.

Liston Colaco spearheaded the ATK Mohun Bagan attack in the AFC Cup with eight goal contributions consisting of five goals and three assists and will be on the hunt for more goal involvements.

The Kolkata-based side have climbed their way up the table in their Durand Cup campaign after a crucial win against arch-rivals East Bengal. After a slow start, the Mariners are gaining traction and have a window of opportunity towards the knock-out stages. (ANI)

