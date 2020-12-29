Atletico Madrid agree to terminate Costa's contract

Madrid [Spain], December 29 (ANI): Atletico Madrid on Tuesday announced that the club and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the player's contract.

Costa, whose contract was to end on June 30 next year, had asked to leave the club due to "personal reasons."

"Atletico de Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the striker's contract, which was to end on June 30, 2021. The striker asked to leave the club for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday signed the termination of his contract," the club said in a statement.



Since he arrived at the club in 2006 at age just 17, the forward played 215 official matches, scoring 83 goals and providing 36 assists. During his time at Atletico de Madrid, he won one LaLiga title (2013-14), one Copa del Rey (2013), one Europa League (2018) and two UEFA Super Cups (2010 and 2018).

"The club thanks Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wishes him well in the next stage of his professional career," the club's statement added.

Atletico Madrid currently top the La Liga table with 32 points. The club will now take on Getafe on Wednesday. (ANI)

