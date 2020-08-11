Atletico Madrid confirm 2 COVID-19 cases ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Madrid [Spain], Aug 10 (ANI): Atletico Madrid on Monday confirmed that two players have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their Champions League clash.

"Yesterday, Saturday 8 August, all members of the first team and the club's expedition to Lisbon underwent PCR tests at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda as required by UEFA protocol to participate in the quarterfinals of the Champions League," the club said in a statement in Spanish.

"Among the results known today, two positives have appeared, which are isolated in their respective homes, and which were immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Higher Sports Council," it added.

Atletico Madrid are scheduled to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarter-final on August 14.

The club further stated, "Likewise, the corresponding action protocol foreseen for these cases has been activated, which requires new PCR tests to be carried out on the first team and members of the expedition to Lisbon and the closest contacts of the positive cases, and that motivates changes in training schedules, in the structure and development of travel and accommodation in the Portuguese capital. The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public." (ANI)

