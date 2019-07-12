Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid express dissent over Griezmann's Barca move, to open legal proceedings

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:37 IST

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Soon after France's Antoine Griezmann made a move to Barcelona, his previous club Atletico de Madrid released a statement saying that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause.
The player will be signing a new contract with Barcelona for the next five seasons up to June 2024.
"Antoine Griezmann, represented by his lawyer, has appeared at the headquarters of the Professional Football League to unilaterally terminate the contract that links the player with Atletico de Madrid, with Futbol Club Barcelona having deposited the sum of 120 million euros in the name and on behalf of the footballer," Atletico de Madrid said in a statement.
"Atletico de Madrid considers that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause, since it is obvious that the agreement between the player and FC Barcelona was closed before the clause was reduced from EUR 200 million to EUR 120 million. It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified the communication that the player made on 14 May announcing his disassociation from the club," the statement added.
Atletico de Madrid concluded their statement saying that they have already initiated the procedures it has deemed appropriate to protect their rights and lawful interests.
"Atletico de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract happened before the end of the last season due to facts, acts, and demonstrations made by the player, and therefore has already initiated the procedures it has deemed appropriate to protect their rights and lawful interests," the club said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:53 IST

You are the most honest man I know: Kohli supports AB de Villiers

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Soon after former South Africa batsman Ab de Villiers cleared the air regarding recent controversy, India skipper Virat Kohli lent support to his Indian Premier League team-mate calling him as the most honest and committed person he knows.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:13 IST

Without Dhoni, there won't be a chance to win a game: Steve Waugh

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Former Australia player Steve Waugh on Friday backed India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's approach in the semi-final against New Zealand and even went on say that 'without Dhoni, there would not be a chance to win a game'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:59 IST

Novak Djokovic beats Roberto Bautista Agut, enters Wimbledon final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Novak Djokovic progressed to the finals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-final match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:23 IST

LOSC was best club for me: Timothy Weah

Leeds [UK], July 12 (ANI): After making a move to LOSC, Timothy Weah said that it was the best club for him and is certain of his improvement in the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:24 IST

FC Barcelona confirms signing of Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed the signing of France's forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:10 IST

Gary Stead feels adapting to conditions will be imperative in WC final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup final against England, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the team do not have to play the perfect game but only need to adapt to the conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:28 IST

Former England striker Peter Crouch retires from football at 38

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Peter Crouch, former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs striker on Friday announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:45 IST

Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan's captain for all formats

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday appointed leg-spinner Rashid Khan as the team captain for all formats.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:01 IST

FIFA Women's rankings: USA consolidate their lead at top spot

Zurich [Switzerland], July 12 (ANI): The US after winning their second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup have consolidated their top spot in the latest Women's rankings that were released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:41 IST

It's fun to have Fergus as trainer, says defender Surender

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team defender Surender on Friday said that working with Fergus Kavanagh has been fun because he brings player-enthusiasm to each session.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:58 IST

There was no contact between me and CSA: AB de Villiers on World...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers issued a statement on Friday saying there had been no contact between him and Cricket South Africa (CSA) for months related to the player's plan of coming out of retirement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:32 IST

ICC appoints match officials for World Cup final

Dubai [UAE], July 12 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced umpires and officials for the final of the Men's Cricket World Cup to be played between England and New Zealand.

Read More
iocl