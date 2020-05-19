Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix itching to return to action

Madrid [Spain], May 19 (ANI): Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is itching to return to action saying that the players would return this weekend if it was up to them.

"We're feeling very good and are very excited about playing again. If it were up to us, we would return this weekend but we'll have to wait and work hard so we can get off to a good start," Goal.com quoted Felix as saying.

La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures.

Also, La Liga clubs on Monday returned to group training 'with a maximum of ten players'. This is a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain.

Felix added that they trained hard at home so that they do not lose their fitness.

"We worked hard at home to make sure we didn't lose our fitness and it's been easy to get back to doing cardio work. Now we're starting to work with the ball again and will do that every day so we can return to normality," he said.

"It's the first day we have been able to come together and we have been playing lots of small-sided games which is what we love doing and what we were missing the most. I missed playing against my team-mates and scoring goals," Felix added. (ANI)

