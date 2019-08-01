Audi Cup: Juan Foyth sustains ankle injury

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Tottenham's Juan Foyth sustained an ankle injury during his side's Audi Cup final clash against Bayern Munich on Thursday.

The 21-year old, who picked up an injury in the second half, was taken off on a stretcher. However, Tottenham managed to register a victory on penalties after the score ended on 2-2 after full-time.

Providing information on Foyth's injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino said the 21-year-old told him that his injury was 'very painful'.

"I need to talk with the doctor now. He twisted his ankle but at the moment I cannot update. I saw when he was leaving the pitch and he said to me his ankle was very painful," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.

"For sure we will get an update in the next few hours or the next few days," he added. (ANI)

