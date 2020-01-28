Australian Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Milos Raonic, to face Roger Federer in semis

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 28 (ANI): The Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Tuesday cruised to the semi-finals of Australian Open after securing a win over Canada's Milos Raonic.

Djokovic dominated Raonic in all three sets and secured a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 win in the match. With this victory, the Serbian player has advanced to his eighth Australian Open semi-final.

In the semi-final match, Djokovic will compete against Roger Federer, who made it to the semi-finals after beating Tennys Sandgren of USA by 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The world number three, Federer, has now entered his 15th semi-final of the Australian Open.

He has also become the oldest player since Australia's Ken Rosewall in 1977 to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. (ANI)

