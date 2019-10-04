Representative Image
Australia's 23-man squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers announced

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:47 IST

Sydney [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia men's national football team's coach Graham Arnold on Friday announced a 23-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei.
Trent Sainsbury is a notable absentee from the squad due to minor injury but the coach said the defender remains on stand-by for the squad.
"Our group did very well in their first qualifier away from home, so I am pleased to be able to maintain significant consistency within the squad as we seek to build upon our strong start to qualifying for Qatar," Arnold said in a statement.
"Trent is managing a minor injury but remains on stand-by for the squad should we need to call him in. Bailey is a big part of our plans and a great player and person to have in the squad, so we are pleased that he will be with us this month," he added.
Australia 23-man squad: Mustafa Amini, Aziz Behich, Brandon Borrello, Milos Degenek, Apostolos Giannou, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Mitchell Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Ryan, Brad Smith, Harry Souttar, Adam Taggart, Bailey Wright.
Australia will compete against Nepal on October 10 before facing Taipei on October 15. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 07:59 IST

Mark Coles steps down as Pakistan women head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): Pakistan women head coach Mark Coles on Thursday stepped down from his positing due to family responsibilities.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:32 IST

This is not the cricketer the world knew: Ganguly on Imran Khan

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ever since his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been under severe scrutiny, and in a latest, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Thursday labelled Khan's address as "rubbish" and said that th

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:54 IST

Fifth Women's T20I: India defeat South Africa by five wickets

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): India women's team defeated South Africa by five wickets on Thursday here at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:38 IST

Maj AQ Khan wins silver medal in 53rd Asian Body Building and...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 3 (ANI): Maj Abdul Quadir Khan of the Corps of Signals brought laurels to India as he won a silver medal at the 53rd Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship held at Batam, Indonesia on October 2 this year.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:09 IST

Mumbai to witness India's first ever NBA game tomorrow!

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): As India gears up to witness first-ever NBA match in the country tomorrow in Mumbai, the excitement among basketball fans is jumping high.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:03 IST

15-year-old sensation Shafali Verma entered cricket academy...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old sensation Shafali Verma, who is taking women's cricket by storm, had entered cricket academy disguised as a boy due to the lack of a single academy for girls in Rohtak.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:49 IST

India men's hockey team maintain 100 pc winning record, defeat Belgium

Antwerp [Belgium], Oct 3 (ANI): India men's hockey team on Thursday maintained their 100 per cent winning record in their tour of Belgium as they defeated the hosts 5-1 in the fifth and last match.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:29 IST

Game did not go according to plan in terms of bowling, says...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After being put on the backfoot against India in the first Test match, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj on Thursday said that the plans did not prove fruitful for the team and that the side has a task on their hands when they come out to bat o

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:55 IST

Being part of winning side is privilege: Mayank Agarwal

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After scoring his maiden double ton in the Test format, India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Thursday said that he is extremely happy to contribute to the team and added that being part of a winning outfit is a privilege.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:20 IST

Yuvraj Singh recalls his maiden call-up into the Indian cricket team

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday recalled his first call-up into the Indian national team ahead of the ICC Knockout Trophy in the year 2000.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:06 IST

Eoin Morgan to represent 'London Spirit' in 'The Hundred'

London [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan will be representing the London Spirit in the upcoming 'The Hundred' as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced local icons for the women's and men's 100 ball cricket competition.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:38 IST

Nita Ambani to present ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, will be presenting the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials on October 4, ahead of the first-ever NBA game between Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings in India.

