Aymeric Laporte to start training with team in 10 days, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Dec 31 (ANI): Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said that Aymeric Laporte is still injured but will return to the training session in a week or 10 days.

Laporte was ruled out of the side for six months after sustaining a knee injury.

"Laporte is now getting better and training alone. He is already on the pitch. I do not know, how long until he is back, but one week or 10 days then he can train with us," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Earlier, defender John Stones was also ruled out for a month due to muscle injury. He sustained an injury during a training session.

The 48-year-old Guardiola said that Leroy Sane is still injured and will not be a part of the squad against Everton.

"Laporte and Sane are still injured - the rest are happy," he said.

Manchester City will next lock horns with Everton on January 1 at home.

Manchester City is on the third spot in the Premier League table with 41 points while Everton is placed on the 10th spot with 25 points. (ANI)

