Josep Maria Bartomeu
Josep Maria Bartomeu

Bacelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu plans to renovate squad

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:42 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Spanish club FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning to reinvest money in the squad to become a 'winning generation'.
"We have to continue renovating the squad to continue with this natural evolution with talent from both home and abroad. We are sure this will be a winning generation," Goal.com quoted Bartomeu as saying.
"I want to say that things are going well. It's a fact - we are the club that has the most revenue generated in the world of sport, he added.
LaLiga champions Barca announced in September that they are aiming to become the first sports club to generate revenue exceeding one billion euros after making a profit for the eighth season in a row in 2018-19.
Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto, and Junior Firpo came in during the close season, while Malcom, Jasper Cillessen, Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez were offloaded on permanent transfers.
"Since 2004, Barcelona have never stopped to go for glory. We have changed coaches, players, managers, and bosses, but Barca never stopped winning," Bartomeu said.
"We have won 34 titles in the last 15 years. We are on top of the rankings compared to all European teams," he added.
Bartomeu's presidency will end in 2021, also confirmed renovation work on Camp Nou will not be complete until 2024, three years later than initially planned.
"We are waiting for the necessary licenses to start the renovation of the Camp Nou stadium. Summer 2020 will be the first summer out of the four which we will need to finish our new stadium," Bartomeu said.
Barcelona are currently at the second spot in the La Liga with 16 points in eight matches. The club will now face Eibar at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on October 19. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:53 IST

Sumit Nagal moves six places to achieve career-best ranking of 129

London [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal moved up six places and achieved a career-best ranking of 129 in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings issued on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:59 IST

Ashwin, Pujara, and Dhawan extend birthday wishes to Zaheer Khan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shikhar Dhawan extended their wishes to former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan who turned 41 today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:45 IST

Adelaide Strikers sign 16-year-old Darcie Brown for WBBL

Adelaide [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers on Sunday signed a three-year deal with Darcie Brown for the upcoming season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:03 IST

There are lot of games to go: Pep Guardiola after 2-0 defeat...

Leeds [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Despite facing a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves on Sunday, defending Premier League champions Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that 'there are a lot of games to go' in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:58 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol pen rap song to give tribute to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who recently became the most capped international T20I player for the country received a special tribute on Sunday from teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol after the duo prepared a rap song.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:11 IST

Sarita Devi, Nandini bow out of AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 6 (ANI): Sarita Devi (60kg) and debutant Nandini (81kg) bowed out of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday as India registered a winless day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST

Premier League: Chelsea defeat Southampton

Southampton [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Chelsea defeated Southampton 4-1 in the ongoing Premier League on Sunday here at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:05 IST

Akmal, Shehzad have my full support: Sarfaraz Ahmed

London [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): After a dismal performance against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has come out in support of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who are eyeing a comeback in the team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Rohit Sharma breaks Akram's 23-year-old record of most sixes in...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday surpassed Wasim Akram to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:30 IST

I am enjoying my cricket at the moment, says Jess Jonassen

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 6 (ANI): After scalping two wickets in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Australian spinner Jess Jonassen has said she is relishing the game of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:26 IST

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, terms Pakistan as 'safe breeding...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as "a safe breeding ground for terrorists."

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:13 IST

He has always been a balanced cricketer: Naina Jadeja on Ravindra Jadeja

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Naina Jadeja, sister of India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Sunday lauded her brother and went on to call him a "balanced cricketer."

Read More
iocl