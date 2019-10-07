Bacelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu plans to renovate squad

Leeds [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Spanish club FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning to reinvest money in the squad to become a 'winning generation'.

"We have to continue renovating the squad to continue with this natural evolution with talent from both home and abroad. We are sure this will be a winning generation," Goal.com quoted Bartomeu as saying.

"I want to say that things are going well. It's a fact - we are the club that has the most revenue generated in the world of sport, he added.

LaLiga champions Barca announced in September that they are aiming to become the first sports club to generate revenue exceeding one billion euros after making a profit for the eighth season in a row in 2018-19.

Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto, and Junior Firpo came in during the close season, while Malcom, Jasper Cillessen, Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez were offloaded on permanent transfers.

"Since 2004, Barcelona have never stopped to go for glory. We have changed coaches, players, managers, and bosses, but Barca never stopped winning," Bartomeu said.

"We have won 34 titles in the last 15 years. We are on top of the rankings compared to all European teams," he added.

Bartomeu's presidency will end in 2021, also confirmed renovation work on Camp Nou will not be complete until 2024, three years later than initially planned.

"We are waiting for the necessary licenses to start the renovation of the Camp Nou stadium. Summer 2020 will be the first summer out of the four which we will need to finish our new stadium," Bartomeu said.

Barcelona are currently at the second spot in the La Liga with 16 points in eight matches. The club will now face Eibar at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on October 19. (ANI)

