Bala Devi is an inspiration for us, says young footballer Manisha

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Manisha, who was the youngest player in India's 20-member contingent at the SAFF Women's Championship 2019, has credited striker Bala Devi for the "valuable tips" that helped improve her game.

Manisha said that Bala taught her to be patient and encouraged her to become a top player.

"Bala-di is such an amazing player. She is an inspiration for each and every one of us. She (Bala Devi) taught me to be patient," AIFF quoted Manisha as saying.



"She insisted that being a young player, I have an advantage. But for that, I need to work harder than all. Both of us play as strikers and I look up to her to prepare myself mentally for a match, and how to adapt to game situations," she added.

Bala made history earlier this year when she was roped in by Scottish club Rangers Women's FC, becoming the first Indian women's footballer to sign a professional contract with a European club.

"We all look up to her. We hope she scores lots for goals for Rangers WFC in the coming months, and make all of India proud," said Manisha.

In February, the 18-year-old was awarded the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' after her team Gokulam Kerala FC clinched IWL 2019-20 in Bengaluru. Looking back at the tournament, she said that she picked up a lot from the top-quality players in her team.

"It was great to play in the Hero IWL and win the title with Gokulam Kerala FC. I feel my game has improved with the experience and I learned a great deal from the top-quality players -- in my team and in the opposition," said Manisha. (ANI)

