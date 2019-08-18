Bale a great player, says Casemiro

Leeds [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has praised his teammate Gareth Bale, saying the 30-year-old is a great player and is very important for the club.

"He has given us titles, he's scored in finals and he has a lot of respect from us all. He has to play. He's a great player and is very important for us," Goal.com quoted Casemiro as saying.

Bale displayed a brilliant performance during his club's opening match of La Liga against Celta Vigo on Saturday. Real Madrid won the match by 3-1.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also expressed similar views about Bale.

"He is an important player and played a great match. Everyone loves him and it is important that he plays for us. We are so happy with Bale," he said.

Real Madrid will now compete against Valladolid in La Liga on August 24. (ANI)

