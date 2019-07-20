Real Madrid's Gareth Bale
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Bale staying in club is not a problem: Zinedine Zidane

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:04 IST

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that he has no problem with Gareth Bale staying back with the club.
"Him (Bale) staying is not a problem. I can't say that the player is a problem. He has a contract, he is here and what I can say is that anything could happen. I have to respect all the players, he is with us and he is a Real Madrid player," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.
For long, there have been rumours which suggest that the club wants to sell Welshman. Zidane said that Bale's role has not changed in the club.
"We will see what will happen. His role has not changed as compared to in June," he said.
The club has already signed Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy. Apart from these players, it is being rumoured that Real Madrid wants to sign Paul Pogba.
When asked about Pogba, Zidane said: "We know with the club what we want to do, and we are working on what we want to do. What I'm looking forward to is tomorrow's match and working bit by bit."
Real Madrid will compete against Bayern Munich on July 21. (ANI)

