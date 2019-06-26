Barcelona and Everton reach an agreement over the transfer of Andre Gomes

Barcelona [Spain], Jun 26 (ANI): Spanish football club Barcelona FC and English football club Everton FC on Wednesday reached an agreement over the transfer of Portuguese player Andre Gomes.

Gomes will be ending his stint with Barcelona, making a switch to Everton. The player went on to win four titles with the Spanish club.

"FC Barcelona and Everton F.C. have come to an agreement for the transfer of the Portuguese footballer Andre Gomes. The amount agreed to for the transfer is EUR25m plus add-ons," Barcelona said in an official statement.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Andre Gomes for his dedication and commitment and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future. Thus, after having been sent on loan to Everton last season, the midfielder comes to the end of his time as a Barca player," the statement added.

Gomes was acquired by Barcelona in 2016 and the player made the switch from Valencia. Gomes went on to make his debut for the Spanish club on August 14, 2016.

The 25-year-old played as a vital cog in Barcelona's midfield, and he was able to play as a fullback in the Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

Gomes played 78 games and scored three goals for Barcelona. He won a total of four titles in the two seasons he played with FC Barcelona: one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey titles, and one Spanish Super Cup.

In the 2018-19 season, Andre Gomes played on a loan basis at Everton in the English Premier League. (ANI)

