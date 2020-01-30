Barcelona announce squad for Leganes clash

Barcelona [Spain], Jan 30 (ANI): Barcelona on Thursday announced their 18-member squad for the Copa del Rey clash against Leganes, scheduled to be played today.

Luis Suarez is out of the squad as the 33-year-old is recovering from a knee injury.

Barcelona started their Copa del Rey campaign with a 2-1 win over Ibiza on January 22.

Antoine Griezmann had scored both the goals for the club to hand them a victory.

Barcelona's 18-man squad: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Pique, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Arthur, Messi, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Vidal, Umtiti, Junior, Inaki Pena, Collado and Ansu Fati. (ANI)

