Barcelona confirm Ousmane Dembele's hamstring injury

Barcelona [Spain], Feb 4 (ANI): Barcelona on Tuesday confirmed that striker Ousmane Dembele has suffered a hamstring tear, further setting back the Frenchman's rehabilitation.

The club announced on Wednesday that the World Cup winner has a complete rupture of the proximal tendon and is set to announce a return date in the coming hours, Goal.com reported.

"Tests carried out on Tuesday on Ousmane Dembele have shown that the player has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery," the club said in an official statement.

The 22-year-old had already been recovering from a hamstring problem that had seen him miss a large portion of the 2019-20 campaign, having just returned to first-team training.

Dembele was forced to leave Monday morning's session, however, with the Camp Nou side announcing at the time that the player had only felt discomfort due to muscle fatigue. (ANI)

