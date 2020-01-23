Barcelona confirms Neto has left ankle sprain

Barcelona [Spain], Jan 23 (ANI): Barcelona confirmed that goalkeeper Neto has sprained his left ankle during a clash against Ibiza on Thursday.

"The first team player Neto has a sprained left ankle. On Thursday 23 January he will undergo more test to find out the extent of the injury," the club said in a statement.

Neto picked up the injury in the 50th minute of his club's Copa del Rey clash. Neto received treatment and the goalkeeper played all 90 minutes of the game.

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Ibiza in the match with Antoine Griezmann scoring both the goals. (ANI)

