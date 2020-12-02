Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona [Spain], December 2 (ANI): Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club have confirmed on Wednesday.

Roberto had been enjoying a prominent role in Ronald Koeman's squad before being forced off the pitch with a thigh injury during Barca's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on November 21.

The 28-year-old is not expected to return to action until the new year but has been dealt a setback in his recovery after contracting Covid-19.



"After the PCR tests carried out this Tuesday, the first-team player Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Covid-19," the club said in a statement.

"The footballer is in good health and is isolated at home as he continues his recovery from the injury that he suffered on November 21. The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities. In addition, all the people who had contact with the player have been traced to carry out the corresponding PCR tests," it added.

Barcelona will take on Ferencvaros in the Champions League clash on Thursday. (ANI)

