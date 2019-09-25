Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann
Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona far from their best version: Antoine Griezmann

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:28 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Despite the 2-1 win against Villarreal in the La Liga game on Wednesday, Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann feels that the club is not at its best and will get better with the upcoming matches.
"We are far from our best version. But with the matches to come, everything will be better," Goal.com quoted Griezmann as saying.
French forward Griezmann scored Barca's first goal in the sixth minute at the Camp Nou, getting to the near post and heading home Lionel Messi's corner.
"You have to keep working. There are new players that have just arrived. We try to do our best in the group, in the field," Griezmann said.
The 28-year-old joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in July and acknowledged there is a gap between the two clubs in terms of expectation.
"It's not Atletico, it's different. I'm not too bad, right? Three goals so far. I can do better, yes. But I have to keep working," Griezmann said.
Barcelona are at the fourth place in the tournament standings with ten points and will now face Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 28. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:59 IST

UEFA announces Champions League final hosts for 2021, 2022 and 2023

Nyon [Switzerland], Sept 25 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have announced the hosts for the Champions League final for 2021, 2022 and 2023 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:47 IST

Australia announces squad for home series against Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 25 (ANI): The Cricket Australia (CA) have announced the women's squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:15 IST

Bangladesh, Afghanistan share Tri-nation series trophy after...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 24 (ANI): Bangladesh and Afghanistan shared the Tri-nation series trophy after the final got abandoned due to rain at Sher-e-Bangla stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:45 IST

Sri Lanka cricket team arrives in Pakistan for ODI and T20I series

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan for their upcoming ODI and T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:38 IST

India women secure 11-run victory over South Africa in first T20I

Gujarat [India], Sept 24 (ANI): India women defeated South Africa women by 11 runs in the first T20I match at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:04 IST

Only love, enjoyment and entertainment, Shamsi captions pic with Dhawan

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi on Tuesday shared a picture with India batsman Shikhar Dhawan while captioning it 'only love, enjoyment and entertainment'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:38 IST

South Africa fitness trainer to end tenure after Test series...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 24 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday said that their fitness trainer Greg King will end his tenure with the team after the conclusion of the Test series against India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:22 IST

India announce 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Football Team on Tuesday announced their 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:03 IST

Our wrestlers are prepared for 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday felicitated Indian wrestlers for their brilliant performances in the recently concluded World Wrestling Championships and said the athletes would be a major force to reckon with in the upcoming 2020 T

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:19 IST

Real Madrid's increasing injury list bothers manager Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): After Real Madrid's full-back Ferland Mendy picked an injury, manager Zinedine Zidane said club's increasing injury list bothers him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:50 IST

15 wins in a row is something to be proud of, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has said the club needs to keep pushing itself even though it registered 15 wins in a row in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:42 IST

I cannot change decision of referee: Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): After being forced to settle for a bronze at the World Wrestling Championship, Bajrang Punia on Tuesday said that he cannot change the referee's decision.

Read More
iocl