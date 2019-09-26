Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona fined merely 300 euros over Antoine Griezmann deal

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:47 IST

Madrid [Spain], Sept 26 (ANI): Spanish club FC Barcelona has been fined just 300 euros by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday for breaking the rules in the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.
The French forward switched from Atletico to Barcelona in July after Griezmann exercised his release clause, although Atletico complained that negotiations took place when he was under contract with them.
The RFEF have released an official statement, which reads: "It is evident that the amount of economic sanction does not bear any proportion to the importance of the facts that have given rise to this file."
"Taking into account the economic capacity of the club and the amount of the economic operation, this committee is aware that the payment of EUR300, beyond its merely symbolic nature (the fine is imposed because the issued club has been considered the author of a disciplinary infraction), will not contribute to the sanctioned club in particular and, probably, other clubs that may be in the same situation in the future, adapt their behaviour to what is required by regulation," the statement added.
Griezmann moved to Barcelona on a 120 million euro deal on July 12 this year. In his last game for the club against Villarreal he scored an early goal in the sixth minute, and the match ended in Barcelona's favour as the final time scoreline read as 2-1.
"However, this is not a sufficient reason for this committee to opt for the imposition of a sanction - the closing of the stadium by a party - which, as stated, seems to be intended for infractions of another nature," the statement added.
Barcelona will face Getafe CF in the La Liga encounter at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 28. (ANI)

