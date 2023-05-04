Barcelona pip Osasuna 1-0, close in La Liga title

Barcelona [Spain], May 4, (ANI): Barcelona strengthened their grip on the La Liga title after defeating Osasuna 1-0. This win took Barca's points tally to 82.

Jordi Alba's late strike against a 10-man Osasuna earned the hosts a 1-0 win at Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday. Alba was there to net the winner in the 85th minute, slotting a neat strike between Fernandez and the post to send the home crowd into raptures.

The reason for their success this season could be attributed to their activity in the transfer market. Barca brought in some technically-skilled players to their squad, thereby boosting their title bid.

Their major signings were Robert Lewandowski (Attacker), Andreas Christensen (Defender), Jules Kounde (Defender), Franck Kessie (Midfielder), Raphinha (Attacker) and Marcos Alonso (Defender).

Another major factor behind their incredible run this season is their defence. The Catalan giants have kept 24 clean sheets this season. Goalkeeper, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen surpassed Claudio Bravo as the Barcelona keeper with the most number of clean sheets.



Polish striker Robert Lewandoski is topping the charts in terms of the number of goals scored this season. He has scored 19 goals this season and is the favourite to win the Pichichi trophy.

Now, it seems only a matter of days before Barca lifts the La Liga trophy after a gap of five years. Barcelona already has 26 La Liga titles to their credit.

Real Madrid is no threat to Barcelona's title charge this season, as the former has only aggregated 68 points. Carlo Ancelotti's side lost their recent league (2-0) against Real Sociedad, further hurting their title chances.

A 10-man Real Madrid faltered once again in the La Liga title race as Takefusa Kubo haunted his former club after scoring in a 2-0 win for Real Sociedad.

Next week's Champions League semi-final clash at Manchester City appears to be the priority for Madrid now, with their challenge in the La Liga all but over as they trail leaders Barca by 14 points. (ANI)

