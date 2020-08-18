Barcelona sacks head coach Setien after Champions League drubbing

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 18 (ANI): Spanish club Barcelona has sacked head coach Quique Setien after the side endured a trophy-less 2019-20 season.

The Catalan side also suffered an 8-2 drubbing in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich last week.

"The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first-team coach," the club said in a statement.

"This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days," it added.

Barcelona was defeated by Real Madrid in the 2019-20 La Liga race and shortly after, the side had to face hiding against Bayern.

The match against Bayern was the first time that Barcelona conceded four goals in the first half of a Champions League fixture.

Setien is the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.

Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona.

As per media reports, Netherlands' coach Ronald Koeman is likely to be announced as the replacement of Setien.

With Setien's sacking, Barcelona has also confirmed that it will be holding its presidential election in March 2021. (ANI)

